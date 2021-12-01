Eagles vs. Jets injury report: DeVonta Smith, Boston Scott among 4 to not participate

Wednesday injury report The Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/9J0T9XJcMR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 1, 2021

The Eagles released their initial Wednesday injury report for Sunday’s matchup with the Jets, and 12 players landed with an injury designation.

Both Philadelphia and the Jets are banged up, but most of the Eagles’ designations are par for the course and two players sat out with an illness.

Eagles Injury Report

DeVonta Smith and Boston Scott missed today’s walkthrough with non-COVID illnesses.

Jordan Howard also would have been absent had it been a full practice.

DNP: Cox (rest/back), Howard (knee), Scott (illness), Smith (illness).

LIMITED: Barnett (ribs), Edwards (ankle), Hurts (ankle), Jackson (neck), Johnson (rest), Kelce (rest/knee), Sanders (ankle), Sweat (knee).

Jets Injury Report

The Jets also activated wide receiver Denzel Mims from the COVID-19 list. Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) also returned.

The Jets also activated wide receiver Denzel Mims from the COVID-19 list. Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) also returned. Jets injury report: Wilson, who wasn't listed last week, shows up with the knee injury, which became a story out of Sunday's game. He was a full participant and will start.

