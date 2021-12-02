Eagles vs. Jets injury report: Jordan Howard DNP, Jalen Hurts listed as limited participant

In this article:

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report, with three players, including Jason Kelce not practicing because of a knee injury.

DeVonta Smith returned to Eagles’ practice after dealing with an illness.

Eagles Injury Report

#Eagles Thu Practice Report:

DNP: Howard (knee), Kelce (rest, knee), Scott (illness).

LIMITED: Barnett (ribs), Edwards (ankle), Hurts (ankle), Sweat (knee).

FULL: Cox (rest, back), Jackson (neck), Johnson (rest), Sanders (ankle), Smith (illness).

Jets Injury Report

Corey Davis didn’t practice again and could be doubtful for Sunday.

