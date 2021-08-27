Eagles vs. Jets final preseason matchup could be in jeopardy due to turf issues at MetLife Stadium

The turf at MetLife stadium has pitching mounds popping up everywhere Zach Ertz has never seen this before pic.twitter.com/vdPZhepaxp — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 27, 2021

The Eagles and Jets are scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff at MetLife Stadium, but weather and turf issues could cause a cancelation of the final preseason matchup for both teams.

Joe Douglas and some other Jets dudes are checking out a big turf mound that formed because of the extreme rain. There are about a half dozen such mounds that have formed around the field. pic.twitter.com/8Zu1JlC1zm — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 27, 2021

A Thunderstorm rolled through causing violent winds, heavy rains, and lightning that sent everyone except Jason Kelce back to the locker room.

The storm has passed but the water buildup on the stadium turf has caused pitching mounds to pop up all over the field, forcing Jets GM and other top decision-makers out onto the field to discuss the issues.

With both teams expected to sit their starters, several rookies, reserves, and bubble players for both teams would lose out on the chance to impress in front of a national television audience.

