Eagles vs. Jets: 7 takeaways from the first half of action

The Eagles didn’t let a one-hour weather delay slow the momentum from two successful joint practices with the Jets this week in North Jersey.

Behind Joe Flacco’s big arm and strong running from Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia jumped out to a 21-10 lead at MetLife Stadium.

Here are seven takeaways from a first half that saw J.J. Arcega-Whiteside play his way onto the roster.

Kenneth Gainwell

New York Jets' Bryce Hall (37) and Foley Fatukasi (94) tackles Philadelphia Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell (14) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Unnecessary penalty was called on Hall on the play. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The dual-threat rookie had five carries for 32-yards and four catches for 27-yards in the first half of action. Gainwell looks smooth in action and mature beyond his years.

Boston Scott runs New York

Aug 27, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) breaks a tackle by New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) for a touchdown during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It's usually against the Giants, but on Friday Scott took a swing pass and exploded for a 49-yard touchdown reception. https://twitter.com/spknreal/status/1431416351835443203

Joe Flacco firmly entrenched as QB2

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Flacco was 13-16 in the first half for 188 yards and two touchdown passes. The veteran has been serviceable in relief of Jalen Hurts. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1431424867912486912

Weather Delay

Heavy rain from evening thunderstorms lifted sections of the artificial grass at MetLife stadium before the preseason NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The Eagles played hard and inspired despite a one-hour delay due to weather concerns.

Andre Dillard emergence

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 29: Andre Dillard #77 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With Jordan Mailata getting the night off, Dillard looked strong and agile at left tackle, paving the way for a Kenneth Gainwell touchdown. Dillard also provided stout pass protection on Flacco's one touchdown pass.

Travis Fulgham bubble burst

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham eyes the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Fulgham saw reps on special teams, but the breakout veteran from 2020 didn't see a single offensive snap in the first half until the final two minutes. Either he's comfortably on the roster, or things are set to get interesting.

Arcega-Whiteside emerges

Aug 27, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) breaks a tackle by New York Jets defensive back Elijah Campbell (26) for a touchdown reception during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The former second-round pick couldn't afford to go another game without a target and he more than proved his worth during the first half. Arcega-Whiteside logged two catches for 57-yards and a leaping touchdown.

