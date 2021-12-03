Eagles vs. Jets: 6 things fans must know about Philadelphia in Week 13

The Jets could finally build a winning streak in Week 13 when they host the Eagles.

Philadelphia has looked like a competitor in the NFC at times. At others, the Eagles haven’t mustered much on offense, or the team gives up too much on defense. Sound familiar?

It’s hard to tell which version of the Eagles will show up against the Jets in Week 13, but they’re certainly a beatable team after falling to the Giants in Week 12. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is the team’s sparkplug for the team, and the Eagles typically go the way he goes on offense. The Jets, meanwhile, have looked better defensively recently, but the offense still needs work with Zach Wilson back.

Here’s what you need to know about the Eagles before they take on the Jets this weekend.

Scrambling... Hurts

Hurts leads the Eagles in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns with 122, 695 and eight, respectively. He is second in the NFL with 45 scrambles. Hurts does most of his damage in the middle of the field, but seven of his eight touchdowns have come inside his opponent’s 10-yard line. The Jets need to account for Hurts at all times.

Best rushing offense in football

The Eagles boast an impressive ground game. Philadelphia ranks first in the NFL with 157.9 rushing yards per game this season, and average the second-most yards per carry at 5.1. This is partially thanks to Hurts, but also the play of Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Jordan Howard and Kenneth Gainwell. Any one of those four running backs could pop off.

Low blitz rate

Wilson could have more time to throw in a clean pocket against a softer pass rush. The Eagles’ defense blitzes on just 16.9 percent of opposing quarterback dropbacks. That ranks 31st, in front of only the Raiders. It’s a big reason why Philly has only tallied 19 sacks this season, tied for 27th in the league.

Effective red zone offense

Philadelphia scores a lot in the red zone. The Eagles have the eighth-most touchdowns inside the 20-yard line with 27. Their 65.9 percent conversion rate ranks eighth. The Jets defense, meanwhile, is mid-tier at defending against touchdowns in the red zone and has allowed 31 scores and a 62 percent conversion rate.

Few explosive plays allowed

The Eagles’ defense doesn’t give up a lot of explosive plays, especially through the air. Teams have only tallied 27 plays of at least 20 yards this season against Philadelphia, the third-fewest in the league. The Eagles also allow the shortest average depth of target (6.3) and the second-fewest yards per completion (9.8). Opposing quarterbacks play efficiently against the Eagles, though, as they allow the highest completion percentage (71.4%) and the eighth-highest quarterback rating (98.8).

Lowly passing attack

The Eagles’ proclivity for rushing the ball has left much to be deserved in their passing attack. Philadelphia’s passing offense ranks 30th in the league and the team averages 193.2 yards per game through the air. Rookie receiver Devonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert are the biggest threats in the pass-catching game, but the rest of the Eagles’ receivers aren’t threatening.

