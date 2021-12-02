Eagles vs. Jets: 4 causes for concern in Week 13

The 5-7 Eagles will head back to East Rutherford, New Jersey this week to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The 3-8 Jets are coming off a hard-fought win over the Texans in Week 12 and are looking to play spoilers for a Philadelphia team holding on to playoff hopes.

The loss to the Giants showed that anything can happen in the NFL and with the Eagles being an almost touchdown favorite, there are still causes for concern.

1. Jets rushing attack clicking on all cylinders

Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman (23) rushes against Houston Texans free safety Eric Murray (23) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 12 against the Texans, the Jets logged a season-high 157 rushing yards on 34 carries (4.6 avg) as a team. Veteran running back Tevin Coleman led the way with 16 carries for 67 yards, Ty Johnson ran for 42 yards, and Austin Walter rushed for 38.

It’s not a rushing attack on Philadelphia’s level, but it could become something to watch on Sunday.

2. Eagles offensive line banged up

(AP Photo/Eric Smith)

Jets defensive linemen Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers are stout and athletic at the point of attack, causing concern for an Eagles offensive line dealing with injuries once again.

Jack Driscoll is on injured reserve now, Jason Kelce has a knee issue and there’s been no word on the return of Brandon Brooks. With Nate Herbig, Sua Opeta or Brett Toth set to see time at right guard, the Jets could see success upfront.

3. Potential late season breakout performance for Jets QB Zach Wilson

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Among 34 qualifying quarterbacks around the league, Jets rookie Zach Wilson has the worst statistics of them all.

Wilson has completed 57.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,313 yards, four touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while dealing with injuries.

Wide receiver Corey Davis is dealing with a groin injury, it’ll be on Jamison Crowder and rookie Elijah Moore to help push the Jets passing game.

Story continues

4. Elijah Moore

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the Jets, passing game, the Eagles can ill-afford to allow Elijah Moore to have the type of performance that fans would expect from Jalen Reagor.

A rookie out of the SEC, Moore ranks second on the Jets in catches (38) and yards (461), and his 4 TD receptions are tied for first.

A gifted route runner, Moore’s matchups with Avonte Maddox will be something to watch.

1

1