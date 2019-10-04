Eagles vs. Jets 2019: TV schedule and storylines for NFL Week 5

The Eagles (2-2) are hosting the Jets (0-3) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

Here's everything you need to know:

Noon: Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP

1:00: Eagles vs. Jets on CBS

2:00: Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP

6:00: Birds Outsiders on NBCSP







The CBS broadcasters for this game are Kevin Harlan (play by play), Rich Gannon (analyst) and Jay Feely (sideline).

Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will have the call on 94WIP.

Take care of business

The Eagles should be feeling pretty good about themselves after taking down the Packers in Lambeau last Thursday, but they can't let an inferior opponent come to their house and keep the game close. The Eagles really should blow the Jets out. Philadelphia is a 13½-point favorite over New York.

Earlier this season, they were 10½-point favorites against Washington. Philly was not a double-digit favorite in any game in 2018, but in 2017, was 2-1 against the spread as a double-digit favorite and won all three games by at least nine points.

What I'm saying is the Eagles should blow the Jets out.

Tough stretch looming

The reason the Eagles need to take care of business against the Jets is because they have an incredibly tough stretch looming after this game. Look at the seven weeks after the Jets game:

Week 6: @ Minnesota (2-2)

Week 7: @ Dallas (3-1)

Week 8: @ Buffalo (3-1)

Week 9: vs. Chicago (3-1)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New England (4-0)

*Week 12: vs. Seattle (4-1)













So after the Jets, their next six opponents have a combined record of 19-6.

While it's nice that those games against the Patriots and Seahawks are at home, the three-game road trip is going to be brutal. The reason for this road trip was reportedly the NFL's thinking that the Phillies would be making a playoff run and would need the sports complex to themselves. Well … that didn't happen.

Backed into a corner

For the second straight season, the Eagles are in a tough situation in their secondary. While Sidney Jones might be able to play this week through a hamstring injury, they're without Ronald Darby (hamstring), Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck sprain), Jalen Mills (PUP/foot) and Cre'Von LeBlanc (IR/foot).

Last week, they had to use cornerback Craig James with the game on the line. Luckily, he made a huge play on his third-ever defensive snap. It's just not ideal to be in this position again. They also re-signed Orlando Scandrick late last week.

