Eagles vs. Jets: 15 players to watch in the preseason finale

As the Eagles wrap up their first preseason under head coach Nick Sirianni, the team will finish off with a road matchup against the New York Jets.

With Philadelphia placing more emphasis on the two days of joint practices, the expectation is that most of the starters will be rested, while reserves and bubble players will compete for spots with the organization.

We’ve highlighted 15 players to watch during Friday night’s important matchup.

1. Nick Mullens

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Mullens (10) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Flacco will be the Eagles' backup quarterback, so it'll be on Mullens to prove his value as the third quarterback on the roster.

2. Jason Huntley

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Jason Huntley (32) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia knows what they have in Elijah Holyfield, but Huntley has yet to flash his athletic potential. Kenneth Gainwell is a dual-threat running back and Friday will give Huntley the chance to prove that he offers similar value.

3. John Hightower

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Hightower in action during a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

While Quez Watkins has ascended to the potential starter, Hightower has been out of sight and we'll need a huge outing against the Jets.

4. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball prior to the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There are several high-profile second-round picks around the league that have never been held without a catch in any game they've played. The Eagles' former second-round pick has gone weeks at a time without a target during his career. Arcega-Whiteside can ill-afford to be held without a target or catch against the Jets secondary.

5. Andre Dillard

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 29: Andre Dillard #77 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The former first-round pick is looking to prove that he can be a viable option at left tackle for the Eagles or a potential trade partner who sees value in Dillard entering his third NFL season.

6. Jack Stoll

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (47) spins away from New England Patriots defensive back Dee Virgin (38) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The former Nebraska tight end has been compared to a younger version of Zach Ertz and he'll get plenty of targets on Friday night. Stoll definitely is practice squad worthy, but with Jason Croom (knee) and Tyree Jackson (back) out for an indefinite period, the undrafted rookie could find his way onto the roster.

7. Travis Fulgham

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham eyes the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Fulgham has gone from breakout candidate in 2020, to a guy that shows daily why he was cut three times last summer as well. The former Old Dominion wide receiver has been madly inconsistent and has descended down the depth chart.

8. WR Andre Patton

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Andre Patton in action during the NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Patton has ascended past Fulgham and deserves a practice squad spot based on his gritty play this summer. If Patton can outplay both Arcega-Whiteside and Fulgham, Howie Roseman could have a decision to make.

9. Ross Pierschbacher

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Ross Pierschbacher (66) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The former Alabama center is a practice squad guy to watch and the Eagles will look to see if he can potentially replace Jason Kelce in the future.

10. DE Tarron Jackson

New England Patriots' Sony Michel, center, gets stopped by Philadelphia Eagles' Tarron Jackson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

A natural pass rusher, Jackson plays a stacked position and will look to set himself up for a role on the practice squad and potential snaps as the season wears on.

11. Marlon Tuipulotu

Philadelphia Eagles' Marlon Tuipulotu (72) in action against Pittsburgh Steelers' Brandon Walton (62) during a pre-season NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The former USC star will look to show that he can dominate and be impactful during meaningful game minutes.

12. Patrick Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson, right, trips up Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Genard Avery is unlikely to play, so Friday offers Johnson an opportunity to shine at the SAM linebacker position against the run and as a pass rusher.

13. Josiah Scott

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) is knocked out of bounds by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott (46) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A practice squad candidate, Scott could make things interesting on Friday night for Howie Roseman. After Slay, Maddox, Nelson, Craig James, and rookie Zech McPhearson, things get tight.

14. CB Michael Jacqet

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) carries the ball against Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Michael Jacquet (38) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

See Josiah Scott.

15. Raequan Williams

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Raequan Williams looks on during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

A gritty and physical defensive tackle, Williams could get claimed by another organization, rather than spend weeks on Philadelphia's practice squad.

