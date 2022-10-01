Eagles vs. Jaguars: NFL experts make Week 4 picks

Two of the NFL’s top defensive units will meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday as the upstart Jaguars invade Philadelphia to battle the undefeated Eagles.

On offense, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is much improved with Doug Pederson as the head coach, as he’s 77-111 passing (69.4 completion) for 772 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while averaging 257.3 yards per game.

The Jaguars have outscored their past two opponents 62-10 while unleashing one of the NFL’s more talented defensive units.

The Experts have weighed in, and even with Jacksonville much improved, the picks mostly favor Philadelphia.

USA Today -- Eagles

All seven experts for USA Today are picking Philadelphia.

Philly Voice -- Eagles

Evan Macy is rolling with the Eagles.

I think picking the Eagles to score exactly 24 points is a smart strategy after they scored exactly that in their last two games. I also think that while the Eagles are better than the Jags and should come away with the win, the current 6.5-point spread is discrediting Jacksonville a bit too much. They have had two pretty impressive wins and they have an offense that can move the football. I think they’ll cover the spread, and maybe score a garbage touchdown late after the Eagles get ahead early with one of their patented fast starts.

The Inquirer -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Two of The Inquirer’s three writers pick Philadelphia, with only E.J. Smith picking the Jags.

The Athletic -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

All ten writers at The Athletic are picking the Eagles.

NFL.com -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Greg Rosenthal is picking Philadelphia.

The top four teams in DVOA play each other this week. Bills-Ravens makes sense in this context. Jags-Eagles is a surprise. Jacksonville’s defense is getting superlative play at every level with Josh Allen wrecking shop up front, Devin Lloyd becoming a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate and Tyson Campbell evolving into a CB1. Sunday marks a bigger challenge, where the perfectly called and executed defense still sometimes won’t be enough. Philadelphia has more firepower, but Jacksonville should keep it close. [NFL.com]

Story continues

CBS Sports -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Prisco is rolling with Philadelphia in this one.

PFT -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Mike Florio is rolling with Philadelphia.

The Sporting News -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Sporting News is picking Philadelphia for the win.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire