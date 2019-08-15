Eagles vs. Jaguars live: Highlights, analysis from NFL preseason game

8:15 p.m.: Shareef Miller just picked up a sack. He's had a few good rushes tonight. Josh Sweat and Daeshon Hall also got pressure on that drive. The defensive end position is one of questionable depth, so that's a good sign.

8:01 p.m.: Daeshon Hall just had a strip sack. After filling up the stat sheet last week, he comes up big again. He's making a real push for the 53-man roster. He could give the Eagles some decent depth at DE. Remember, this guy was a third-round pick not that long ago.

I wrote about Hall this week.

7:56 p.m.: Some starting defensive players are out early in the second quarter. The Eagles' defense gave up just 32 yards and two first downs in that first quarter. Good showing from the veteran starters.

7:51 p.m.: We have points!

On 4th-and-4, Clayton Thorson threw up a jump ball to Greg Ward, who made a great catch and weaved his way into the end zone on a 38-yard play with an assist from a Josh Perkins block.

Clayton Thorson places the pass where it needs to be and Greg Ward handles the rest for a 38-yard score.#PHIvsJAX | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/XQfhDgy4xd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 15, 2019

And Thorson led the Eagles on a 95-yard touchdown drive. He looked competent on that drive. He was 4 for 7 for 62 yards and a touchdown on that drive.

7:47 p.m.: We've reached the end of the first quarter without any points. The Eagles' starting defense has looked strong.

And don't look now but Clayton Thorson is leading the Eagles down the field.

7:41 p.m.: Miles Sanders just broke off a 16-yard run. The rookie looks good. He just has that shiftiness that stands out. I think he's going to be the Eagles' lead back by the end of the season. He's going to be too good to keep off the field.

7:34 p.m.: Cody Kessler is being evaluated for a concussion.

Not sure who would come in the game if Clayton Thorson gets hurt. Perhaps Braxton Miller or Greg Ward. During the season, the team plans for these things, but not in the preseason. Maybe they'd just use a running back and go with a wildcat look.

7:26 p.m.: Cody Kessler is out of the blue tent and is heading into the locker room.

7:22 p.m.: The Eagles started most of their first-team defense on Thursday: Brandon Graham, Treyvon Hester, Malik Jackson, Vinny Curry, Zach Brown, Nate Gerry, Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox, Malcolm Jenkins, Andrew Sendejo.

Johnathan Cyprien came on the field on third down in dime.

7:13 p.m.: Cody Kessler lasted less than three minutes before he left Thursday's game with an injury. Kessler was demolished on a blindside hit by Datone Jones. He left the field and went into the blue medical tent.

7 p.m.: As we expected, Carson Wentz and a bunch of other starters won't play tonight.

Here are some names not in uniform:

Not in uniform and won't play tonight: Wentz, Jeffery, Jackson, Agholor, Ertz, Kelce, Seumalo, Jernigan, Peters #Eagles — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 15, 2019

Doug Pederson says on our Eagles pregame show on NBC10 that Cody Kessler will start at QB



Doug says Malcolm Jenkins and Brandon Graham are a few select veterans that will play



Coming up on our NBC10 pregame show, Mike Quick will tell us why they are playing #Eagles pic.twitter.com/R7Od6lpGVT







— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 15, 2019

6:56 p.m.: Reunited and it feels so good.

6:33 p.m.: All the Eagles' starters including Carson Wentz are in full uniform. We'll see how many play tonight. My guess would still be not many. But we'll find out soon enough.

5:13 p.m.: Nick Foles warming up in front of John DeFilippo.

Nick Foles warming up in front of John DeFilippo. pic.twitter.com/qz4efid3Um — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 15, 2019

4:47 p.m.: Just got to the stadium and Nick Foles and Carson Wentz are already catching up on the field in pregame warmups. Neither are expected to play.

Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Zach Ertz catch up. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/y9Y4Ec233B — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 15, 2019

Nick signing for some Philly people. pic.twitter.com/FV0ouVufmm — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 15, 2019

Carson Wentz walked the field to go hug Nick Foles



💚💚 That look when Nick sees Carson for the first time #Eagles pic.twitter.com/fgM4mZzrT1



— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 15, 2019

