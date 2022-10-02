Eagles vs. Jaguars: 6 matchups to watch on defense in Week 4

The Eagles (3-0) will return to a rainy Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday after defeating division rival Washington by 24-8.

Philadelphia’s defense dominated Carson Wentz and the Commanders’ offense last week, and they’ll now turn their attention to Jaguars’ young star, Trevor Lawrence.

The two teams have met six times (3-3), split two meetings in Philadelphia. Jacksonville is (2-1) after their dominating victory on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

Here are six matchups to watch when the Jaguars have the football.

Eagles CB James Bradberry vs. Jaguars WR Marvin Jones

The assumption is that Darius Slay or C.J. Gardner-Johnson will travel with Christian Kirk, leaving Bradberry against the veteran Jones.

Jones caught 4-of-7 passes for 33 yards and a touchdown, and Jones is clearly the third wide receiver option in the Jags’ offense behind Zay Jones and Christian Kirk.

Jaguars slot WR Christian Kirk vs. Eagles DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

If Johnson moves from the safety spot to the nickel cornerback, he’ll be severely tested by shifty Kirk, Jacksonville’s leading receiver.

Kirk has caught 12 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown from the slot this season, with 80 of those yards coming after the catch — the second-most of all receivers from the slot.

Jaguars center Luke Fortner vs. Hargrave-Cox-Davis

Fortner has struggled in pass protection and that could be problematic for Jacksonville with Philadelphia’s dominant trio up front.

Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor vs. Eagles SAM LB Haason Reddick

With Cam Robinson most likely to draw Josh Sweat, Taylor will deal with Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham as the Jaguars’ right tackle.

Taylor has allowed just one pressure through three games, and he’ll be severely texted on Sunday.

Jaguars RB James Robinson vs. Eagles LB T.J. Edwards

Jacksonville tied for second in the NFL with five rushes of 20-plus yards, and Robinson has four of them.

After struggling under Urban Meyer, Robinson flourished with Doug Pederson, the new head coach.

Robinson rushed 17 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars’ Week 3 win over the Chargers, adding three catches for 16 yards.

Jaguars OC Press Taylor vs. Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

Through three weeks, the Jags have the No. 6-ranked offense in the NFL and the No. 10-ranked passing attack.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed 69.4% of his passes for 772 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.

The weather could impact the matchup, but it’ll be on Jonathan Gannon to pressure the young quarterback and move him off his spot.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire