Eagles vs. Jaguars: 5 matchups to watch on offense in Week 4

The Eagles (3-0) will return to a rainy Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday after defeating division rival Washington by 24-8.

Philadelphia’s defense dominated Carson Wentz and the Commanders’ offense last week, and they’ll now turn their attention to Jaguars’ young star, Trevor Lawrence.

The two teams have met six times (3-3), split two meetings in Philadelphia. Jacksonville is (2-1) after their dominating victory on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

Here are five matchups to watch when the Eagles have the football.

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata, RT Lane Johnson vs. Jaguars LB Josh Allen and LB Travon Walker

The Jaguars’ pass rush duo of Travon Walker and Josh Allen have combined for 3 sacks through the first three games and they’ve helped elevate the entire defense.

Allen is third in pressures among all edge defenders with 16, but they’ll face two tackles that have allowed a combined eight pressures on 121 pass attempts per PFF.

Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell vs. Eagles WR A.J. Brown

Campbell is the most physically imposing of the Jaguars’ cornerbacks and offers the best shot at slowing down A.J. Brown.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell

Caldwell is a former Eagles linebacker and close friend of former Eagles and current Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Jacksonville plays a 3-4 front, and the scheme is similar to the Buccaneers defense led by head coach Todd Bowles.

The expectation is that Caldwell will work to take away running lanes from Hurts in the rain and force the Eagles quarterback to beat the Jaguars from the pocket.

Eagles RB Miles Sanders vs. Jaguars MLB Foyesade Oluokun

The Jaguars are first in the NFL in run defense and have allowed 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

Jacksonville has given up just 3.1 yards per attempt, which ranks fourth in the NFL. In Week 2, the Jags held Jonathan Taylor to nine carries for 54 yards,

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert vs. Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd, S Andre Cisco

Goedert had three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders for 26 yards.

Goedert has caught 11-of-14 passes for 168 yards with a score on the season. Jacksonville has an athletic outside linebacker and an athletic free safety capable of matching up with the Eagles star.

