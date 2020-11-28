Eagles vs. Injury Report: Jason Peters questionable for matchup vs. the Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles released their final injury report in advance of the team’s Monday night matchup against the Seahawks and Jason Peters is questionable with a toe injury.

Rudy Ford, Sua Opeta, and Lane Johnson have all been ruled out for the matchup, while head coach Doug Pederson announced that tight end Zach Ertz is about a week away from returning to game action.

Nate Herbig, Jack Driscoll, and Luke Juriga would all be available to replace Peters if he can’t play on Monday night.

