Eagles vs. Giants Week 16: How to watch, listen and stream online

The New York Giants (4-10) are set to square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

The contest has playoff implications for the home team, while New York will look to play spoilers once more.

For information on how to watch or listen to the game, read below.

Game Information

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 26

Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch

Channel: FOX (regional)

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Sara Walsh

Referee: Land Clark

The Giants are heading to Philadelphia battered and bruised, as head coach Joe Judge ponders starting former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm against the Eagles with Daniel Jones out for the year.

The TV broadcast map has been set for this week, and with Washington matching up against Dallas on Sunday Night Football, a select portion of the country will see the Eagles and Giants.

On the map, courtesy of 506 Sports, all of Texas, the Mid-Atlantic, and the North East region will see the Eagles host the Giants.

Streaming

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Satellite Radio

Giants vs. Eagles can also be heard on Sirius Channel 81 or XM Channel 226.

Social Media

Local Radio

Eagles: 94WIP

Giants:WFAN 660 AM

