Eagles vs. Giants Week 12: Who has the edge at each position?

The Eagles are taking their two-game win streak up the New Jersey Turnpike to face the New York Giants for the first time in the 2021 season.

There are several intriguing one-on-one matchups to watch, and the winner of Sunday’s matchup will likely benefit from the luxury of several positional matchups.

With kickoff just hours away, let’s take a look at who has the edge at each position.

QB - Eagles

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Daniel Jones has 2,226 passing yards on the season, with 9 TDs and 7 INTS. Hurts for his part has 2,306 passing yards, 13 TDS, and 5 INTS. Hurts has also accounted for 618 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

RB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley is questionable after being limited in practice this week, and Jordan Howard is out for the Eagles. Even with Barkley in the lineup, Miles Sanders is the better of the two running backs and he’ll be flanked by Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell.

Devontae Booker leads the Giants with 330 rushing yards.

WR -- Eagles

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates his touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants’ top two leading receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard aren’t likely to play. Toney is doubtful while Shepard was ruled out. Kenny Golladay is third on the Giants with 322 yards receiving. Darius Slayton has 227-yards receiving in a reduced role.

For Philadelphia, DeVonta Smith leads the Bids with 664 receiving yards, followed by Quez Watkins and his 408 yards.

TE -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants could also be without their two tight ends behind starter Evan Engram. Kaden Smith is out while Kyle Rudolph is doubtful. For Philadelphia, Dallas Goedert is flourishing, and he’ll have Tyree Jackson and Jack Stoll behind him.

OL -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Giants will have left tackle Andrew Thomas back in the lineup, Nate Solder at right tackle, and fill-ins at other spots. Philadelphia’s offensive line is one of the best in the NFL at this time, with young players like Jack Driscoll and Landon Dickerson playing prominent roles.

DL -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Williams leads the Giants with 53 tackles and 5 sacks on the season. Defensive tackle Austin Johnson and Dexter Lawrence anchor the inside. For Philadelphia Fletcher cox and Javon Hargrave anchor the middle, while Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett hold the edge.

LB -- Push

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Tae Crowder leads the Giants linebackers with 72 tackles, Reggie Ragland has 48 tackles and Azeez Ojulari has 27 stops. T.J. Edwards has 76 tackles on the season and will be flanked by Alex Singleton who leads the team in tackles and replaces an injured Davion Taylor.

DB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Ryan leads the Giants in tackles but could be a game-time decision while on the COVID-19 list. James Bradberry is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, while Jabril Peppers is out for the season. Adoree’ Jackson has 55 tackles and has been solid at cornerback, along with Darnay Holmes.

Philadelphia counters with Darius Slay, who’s having a Pro Bowl season. Steven Nelson and Avonte Maddox are solid, while Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps and Rodney McLeod will carry the load at safety.

