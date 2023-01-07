Eagles vs. Giants: How to watch, listen and stream

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-3) are set to end the regular season against their NFC East rival New York Giants (9-6-1), in Week 18 at Lincoln Financial Field.

While each team has clinched a berth in the playoffs, the Eagles will look to secure both the NFC East and the NFC’s top playoff seed.

The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed no matter the result of their Week 18 tilt and are expected to rest key starters.

Here’s how you can watch, listen and stream Sunday’s must-win matchup.

Game Information



New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8

Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch

NY Giants @ Philadelphia — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

LA Chargers @ Denver — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

If CBS Sports is your thing, the Eagles and Giants will headline the afternoon slot, going head to head against the Cowboys, who’ll be featured on Fox.

Streaming

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Radio

Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

New York (WFAN 660 AM)

New York (WFAN 101.9 FM)

Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM)

Hartford, CT (WPOP 100.9 FM)

Hartford, CT (WCUS 97.9 FM)

Satellite Radio

Sirius Radio (Channel 225 – Eagles)

Sirius Radio (Channel 380 – Giants)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants)

SiriusXM Internet (Channel 825 – Eagles)

Social Media



Follow along on Twitter

Facebook

