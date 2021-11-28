Eagles vs. Giants: Updated 53 man roster for Week 12 with news and notes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Eagles won’t get on another plane again this season and as the team prepares to take the field at MetLife Stadium — the 53 man roster has been updated.
Jordan Howard is out with a knee injury and that means Kenneth Gainwell could see an increased role behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.
Here’s your update look at the 53-man roster with news and notes.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Hurts had 3 rushing touchdowns against the Saints and he’s now up to a total of 7 touchdowns on the season, six behind Cam Newton’s single-season record.
#2 CB Darius Slay
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) returns an interception for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Slay returned another turnover from the opposition back for an Eagles touchdown, this time intercepting Trevor Siemian.
#3 CB Steven Nelson
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
#4 K Jake Elliott
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Elliott is the reigning NFC special teams player of the week.
#6 WR Devonta Smith
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
DeVonta Smith is headed for a 1,000-yard season and will match up with James Bradberry on Sunday.
#7 QB Reid Sinnett
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Sinnett will likely be inactive as the third quarterback on the depth chart.
#8 P Arryn Siposs
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
#10 QB Gardner Minshew
Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) following the win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Minshew hasn’t seen game action since the blowout win over Detroit and he’ll be Philadelphia’s backup on Sunday.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Gainwell could see an increased role with Jordan Howard ruled out.
#16 WR Quez Watkins
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Watkins had zero catches on 1 target against the Saints.
#18 WR Jalen Reagor
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Reagor had 1 catch on 3 targets for -1 yard — the ninth time this season he’s had 25 or fewer yards in a game.
#19 WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Arcega-Whiteside finally got some shine, logging 12 snaps and his huge 23-yard reception could go a long way towards helping Philadelphia reach the postseason.
#21 CB Andre Chachere
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Chachere will see most of his snaps. on special teams.
#22 S Marcus Epps
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Epps logged 25 big snaps against the Saints and will see an increased role.
#23 S Rodney McLeod
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The veteran safety had 61 snaps against the Saints, logging 6 tackles.
#26 RB Miles Sanders
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Sanders had 98 yards rushing in his return, while Jordan Howard also had over 60-yards on the ground before suffering an injury.
#27 CB Zech McPhearson
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
McPhearson logged 26 snaps against the Saints in place of an injured Darius Slay.
#28 S Anthony Harris
DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 14: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos is tackled by Anthony Harris #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Empower Field At Mile High on November 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
The veteran safety logged 52 snaps against the Saints.
#29 CB Avonte Maddox
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Maddox received a new contract and 2 passes defended against the Saints.
#33 CB Josiah Scott
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Scott was inactive in Week 12.
CB Kary Vincent Jr. #34
Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports
Acquired from the Broncos, Vincent could be inactive on Sunday.
#35 RB Boston Scott
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Scott logged 29 snaps against the Saints, logging 6 carries for 16-yards and he’ll have an increased role with Jordan Howard out.
#36 CB Tay Gowan
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
The second-year cornerback is questionable for Week 12.
#42 S K'Von Wallace
(Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
The second-year safety saw no snaps in Week 11 against the Saints.
#45 LS Rick Lovato
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
#48 LB Patrick Johnson
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
The rookie has seen special teams snaps but hasn’t logged much game time since the Dallas loss.
#49 LB Alex Singleton
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Still the Eagles leading tackler, Singleton will start with Davion Taylor out.
#54 LB Shaun Bradley
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Bradley is seeing most of his snaps on special teams and should make the Pro Bowl.
1
1