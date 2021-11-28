Eagles vs. Giants: Updated 53 man roster for Week 12 with news and notes

The Eagles won’t get on another plane again this season and as the team prepares to take the field at MetLife Stadium — the 53 man roster has been updated.

Jordan Howard is out with a knee injury and that means Kenneth Gainwell could see an increased role behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.

Here’s your update look at the 53-man roster with news and notes.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts had 3 rushing touchdowns against the Saints and he’s now up to a total of 7 touchdowns on the season, six behind Cam Newton’s single-season record.

#2 CB Darius Slay

Slay returned another turnover from the opposition back for an Eagles touchdown, this time intercepting Trevor Siemian.

#3 CB Steven Nelson

#4 K Jake Elliott

Elliott is the reigning NFC special teams player of the week.

#6 WR Devonta Smith

DeVonta Smith is headed for a 1,000-yard season and will match up with James Bradberry on Sunday.

#7 QB Reid Sinnett

Sinnett will likely be inactive as the third quarterback on the depth chart.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew hasn’t seen game action since the blowout win over Detroit and he’ll be Philadelphia’s backup on Sunday.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell could see an increased role with Jordan Howard ruled out.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

Watkins had zero catches on 1 target against the Saints.

#18 WR Jalen Reagor

Reagor had 1 catch on 3 targets for -1 yard — the ninth time this season he’s had 25 or fewer yards in a game.

#19 WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Arcega-Whiteside finally got some shine, logging 12 snaps and his huge 23-yard reception could go a long way towards helping Philadelphia reach the postseason.

#21 CB Andre Chachere

Chachere will see most of his snaps. on special teams.

#22 S Marcus Epps

Epps logged 25 big snaps against the Saints and will see an increased role.

#23 S Rodney McLeod

The veteran safety had 61 snaps against the Saints, logging 6 tackles.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

Sanders had 98 yards rushing in his return, while Jordan Howard also had over 60-yards on the ground before suffering an injury.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

McPhearson logged 26 snaps against the Saints in place of an injured Darius Slay.

#28 S Anthony Harris

The veteran safety logged 52 snaps against the Saints.

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

Maddox received a new contract and 2 passes defended against the Saints.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

Scott was inactive in Week 12.

CB Kary Vincent Jr. #34

Acquired from the Broncos, Vincent could be inactive on Sunday.

#35 RB Boston Scott

Scott logged 29 snaps against the Saints, logging 6 carries for 16-yards and he’ll have an increased role with Jordan Howard out.

#36 CB Tay Gowan

The second-year cornerback is questionable for Week 12.

#42 S K'Von Wallace

The second-year safety saw no snaps in Week 11 against the Saints.

#45 LS Rick Lovato

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

The rookie has seen special teams snaps but hasn’t logged much game time since the Dallas loss.

#49 LB Alex Singleton

Still the Eagles leading tackler, Singleton will start with Davion Taylor out.

#54 LB Shaun Bradley

Bradley is seeing most of his snaps on special teams and should make the Pro Bowl.

