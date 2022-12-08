Eagles vs. Giants: Thursday injury report
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Giants, and 13 players were listed with a designation.
Special teams standout Shaun Bradley didn’t practice again due to a hamstring injury, while Kyzir White and Quez Watkins were among 12 others listed as limited participants.
Avonte Maddox logged his first full practice after having his 21-day practice window opened, and he could return for the division matchup at MetLife Stadium.
Eagles injury report
Eagles Thursday Practice Report:
DNP: LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring)
LIMITED: CB James Bradberry (resting player), WR A.J. Brown (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), G Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), DE Josh Sweat (rest), WR Quez Watkins (shoulder), LB Kyzir White (ankle).
Giants injury report
Giants RB Saquon Barkley was added to the injury report with a neck issue and was limited along with eight other players.
