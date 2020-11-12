Eagles vs. Giants Injury Report: Alshon Jeffery and Miles Sanders are full participants in practice

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/PakVewJdLU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 12, 2020

The Philadelphia Eagles released their Thursday injury report with Alshon Jeffery and Miles Sanders among eight injured players who participated.

Fletcher Cox (rest), Jack Driscoll (ankle), Nate Herbig (finger), Malik Jackson (quad). Alshon Jeffery (calf), Cre’von LeBlanc (quad), Jason Peters (rest), and Miles Sanders (knee) were all full participants.

Lane Johnson was limited but expected to play while Craig James sat out practice.