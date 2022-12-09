Eagles vs. Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley questionable

Eagles healthier than Giants ahead of division matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are clearly the healthier team heading into their matchup against the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

As game statuses came out on Friday, the Giants listed starting defensive tackle Leonard Williams as doubtful and listed star running back Saquon Barkley as questionable. They also ruled out three players.

Here’s a full look at Giants’ injury statuses heading into Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium:

Out

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

OL Josh Ezeudu (neck)

Doubtful

DL Leonard Williams (neck)

Questionable

RB Saquon Barkley (neck)

The Eagles, meanwhile, just ruled out linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley (hamstring) after he missed practice all week.

WR Quez Watkins (shoulder) and LB Kyzir White (knee) were full participants in Friday’s practice and are expected to play. They were not given game statuses.

Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring) was a participant in practice all week. And practice went well for him. But Maddox doesn’t get a game status because he’s still technically on Injured Reserve.

If Maddox is going to play on Sunday against the Giants, he’ll have to be activated by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube