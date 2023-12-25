Eagles vs. Giants inactives for Week 16: Ben VanSumeren to make 1st NFL start

The Eagles released their list of inactives for Christmas Day, and rookie linebacker Ben VanSumeren will play a critical role, with Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow ruled out.

With the linebacker depth already thin, Philadelphia will counter Saquon Barkley with Shaquille Leonard, VanSumeren, and Brandon Smith, who was elevated from the practice squad for today’s game.

Guard Cam Jurgens will start at right guard after missing last week’s game in Seattle. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was a limited participant at practice on Saturday but has no game status designation and will play.

LB Zach Cunningham:

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 10: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys is tackled by Zach Cunningham #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The veteran will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury. With Cunningham and Morrow out, the Eagles have Shaquille Leonard, Ben VanSumeren, and Brandon Smith, who was elevated from the practice squad for today’s game.

OL Landon Dickerson

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s Pro Bowl guard misses his first game of the season with a thumb injury.

QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB):

The rookie will serve as the emergency quarterback and can only play if Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota get injured.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

With three tight ends active, Okwuegbunam will not dress.

RB Rashaad Penny

The running back is inactive for his sixth consecutive game.

CB Darius Slay

The All Pro cornerback is still recovering from knee surgery and will miss his second game in a row.

