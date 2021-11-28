Eagles vs. Giants inactives for Week 12
#PHIvsNYG inactives
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 28, 2021
The Eagles and Giants released their inactives list for the first of two matchups to end the season and New York will be without two key pass catchers.
Philadelphia ruled Jordan Howard out earlier in the week, and cornerback Tay Gowan is also inactive.
For the Giants, wide receivers, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard have both been ruled out with injuries.
The Eagles also elevated safety Jared Mayden from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. He is active for the first time as an Eagle.
Eagles vs. Giants: Updated 53 man roster for Week 12 with news and notes
