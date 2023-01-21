Eagles vs. Giants inactives for divisional round matchup

The Eagles released their inactive list for Saturday night, and Anthony Harris is among six players who’ll be in street clothes.

All of Philadelphia’s regular starters are prepared to start outside of Avonte Maddox, who’ll miss his third straight game with a toe injury. Lane Johnson, who’s been practicing through a groin injury this week, will be back on the field with the team for the first time since Christmas Eve.

Eagles inactives

Harris is inactive after being elevated from the practice squad, and although he won’t play, he’ll secure the NFC playoff game check.

