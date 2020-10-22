Eagles vs. Giants inactives: DeSean Jackson set to return to action





The Philadelphia Eagles just released their inactives list for Thursday night’s matchup with the Giants and DeSean Jackson will in fact be returning to the lineup.

Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 3 game against the Bengals and missed the last three games. In his career against the Giants, Jackson has 69 receptions for 1,109 yards in 18 games, averaging just over 16 yards per catch. He also has 8 total touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts is the backup quarterback again, while J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will dress over rookie wideout Quez Watkins.