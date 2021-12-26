Eagles vs. Giants Inactives

The Eagles released their inactives list for Week 16, and the team is relatively healthy despite having four players on the COVID-19 list.

Miles Sanders and Jordan Mailata or both active and starting despite not practicing, while Landon Dickerson is active after coming off the COVID-19 list.

Eagles’ inactives: QB Reid Sinnett, DB Kary Vincent, CB Tay Gowen, DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

For the second straight week, Philadelphia has all four running backs — Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, and Kenny Gainwell — active.

