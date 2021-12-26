Eagles vs. Giants Inactives

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles released their inactives list for Week 16, and the team is relatively healthy despite having four players on the COVID-19 list.

Miles Sanders and Jordan Mailata or both active and starting despite not practicing, while Landon Dickerson is active after coming off the COVID-19 list.

Eagles’ inactives: QB Reid Sinnett, DB Kary Vincent, CB Tay Gowen, DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

For the second straight week, Philadelphia has all four running backs — Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, and Kenny Gainwell — active.

Eagles' 53 man roster for Week 16 matchup vs. Giants with news and notes

