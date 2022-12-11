Eagles vs. Giants highlights Week 14
Watch the highlights from the Week 14 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes with another improbable pass against the #Broncos.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley didn’t play much in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, but he and head coach Brian Daboll said after the game that his limited action was not due to his neck injury. Barkley was listed as questionable heading into the weekend and Barkley said on Sunday that he suffered a stinger [more]
Mitch Trubisky finished with three interceptions on Sunday.
The Tennessee Titans lost their third-straight game Sunday, this time in blowout fashion at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Eagles are now 12-1 after a 48-22 win over the Giants and here's the instant analysis of Philadelphia's Week 14 win
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
Deebo Samuel's leg was rolled up on as he was tackled awkwardly on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.
This was the game analysts feared was coming
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Jared Goff threw TDs to 3 different WRs, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit Lions win over Minnesota Vikings
Robert Saleh vowed that Mike White will continue to start over Zach Wilson, even as White was en route to a hospital.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Scoring updates and analysis from Sunday's Cleveland Browns game at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 of the NFL regular season.
Detroit Lions game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 11 at Ford Field
Instant analysis after Browns vs. Bengals in Week 14.
The New York Giants were picked apart by the Philadelphia Eagles, 48-22, in Week 14, and here's how Twitter reacted throughout the game.
NFL Films producer Greg Cosell believes Brock Purdys skill set matches where he was taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Check out which players are leaving and which are joining the UCLA and USC football program via the transfer portal.