Eagles vs. Giants final injury report: Jordan Howard ruled out, CB Tay Gowan listed as questionable
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
#PHIvsNYG Status Report pic.twitter.com/ADpNYHjSvi
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 26, 2021
The Eagles released their final injury report for Sunday’s matchup with the Giants, and running back Jordan Howard was ruled out as expected.
Howard exited last Sunday’s win over the Saints with a knee sprain. Star cornerback Darius Slay is expected to play after clearing the concussion protocol.
Shaun Bradley, Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, and Josh Sweat were all full participants as well after having an injury designation earlier in the week.
WRs Kadarius Toney (quad) and Sterling Shepard (quad) not out during open portion of practice. Wouldn’t expect them to play Sunday vs Eagles.
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 26, 2021
The Giants could be without wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard for Sunday’s matchup.
List
Here's the TV broadcast map for Eagles at Giants in Week 12
Related
Darius Slay confirms he'll play vs. Giants after spending week in concussion protocol
Play our FREE Week 12 Eagles Challenge
Eagles claim CB Mac McCain off waivers from the Broncos
Eagles announce official start time for Week 15 matchup against Washington