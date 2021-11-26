Eagles vs. Giants final injury report: Jordan Howard ruled out, CB Tay Gowan listed as questionable

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles released their final injury report for Sunday’s matchup with the Giants, and running back Jordan Howard was ruled out as expected.

Howard exited last Sunday’s win over the Saints with a knee sprain. Star cornerback Darius Slay is expected to play after clearing the concussion protocol.

Shaun Bradley, Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, and Josh Sweat were all full participants as well after having an injury designation earlier in the week.

The Giants could be without wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard for Sunday’s matchup.

