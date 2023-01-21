Eagles vs. Giants: Who has the edge at each position?

The Philadelphia Eagles (14-3), and New York Giants (9-7-1) will meet for a third and final time on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round.

A win in this game will get the Eagles a spot in the NFC Championship Game, while the Giants have never lost three games to Philadelphia in a single season and will enter this contest loose and relaxed.

It’ll be the second time in three weeks that Jalen Hurts has faced his division rival and he’ll look to wipe away the disastrous performance from the 2022 Wild Card round loss to the Buccaneers.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s a positional breakdown for both teams.

QB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The matchup will feature two players with 3,000+ yards passing and 700+ yards rushing, but only Jalen Hurts is the MVP candidate.

RB -- Split

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The game will feature two former Penn State running backs and it’s an even split from a talent and production standpoint.

The starting running back on both teams had over 1,200+ rushing yards, and the backup for both teams had over 200 yards.

WR -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slayton led the Giants with 724 receiving yards, while Philadelphia had two 1,000-yard receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

TE-- Eagles

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Daniel Bellinger is a solid player and had 268 yards receiving, but he’s no Dallas Goedert and Philadelphia has a clear advantage.

OL -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have an All-Pro in Andrew Thomas and rookie Evan Neal has the potential, but Philadelphia has the NFL’s best offensive line, two All-Pros, and a Pro Bowler in Landon Dickerson.

[pickup_prop id=”31443″>

DL -- Even

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Giants have some horses up front with Kayvon Thibodeau, Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Azeez Ojulari.

Even with that talent for New York, Philadelphia has Brandon Graham (10+ sacks) Fletcher Cox (7 sacks), Javon Hargrave (11 sacks), and Josh Sweat (11 sacks) anchoring a talented defensive line as well.

Story continues

LB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Smith led the Giants with 88 tackles, and Micah McFadden was second with 59 tackles.

For Philadelphia, Haason Reddick was among the league leaders with 16.5 sacks, while T.J. Edwards was among the league leaders in tackles.

DB -- Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Julian Love is among the league leaders in tackles at the safety position, while Fabian Moreau, Adoree’ Jackson and Darnay Holmes offer a solid trio at cornerback.

For Philadelphia, C.J. Gardner-Johnson is dynamic and a co-leader in the NFL with six interceptions. At cornerback, Darius Slay and James Bradberry were named All-Pros by the NFLPA, and Associated Press.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire