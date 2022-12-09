Eagles vs. Giants betting guide: Lines, Props and Picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

We are getting down to the business end of the regular season, and in the NFC East, that means a lot of games against divisional opponents. The Eagles put their league-best 11-1 record on the line at MetLife Stadium against the 7-4-1 Giants, who are winless (0-2-1) in their last three. Let’s take a look at the odds and see if there’s some money to be made.

(All odds provided by PointsBet)

Eagles (11-1) at Giants (7-4-1), Sunday 1:00pm

Point spread (ML) – Eagles -7.5 (-325); Giants +7.5 (+250)

Point total – 45 points

Analysis: Since being held in check by the Colts in Week 11, the Eagles have dropped 40 and 35 in their last two games. The Giants are leaking oil after their strong start to the season, and the Birds aren’t showing many signs of slowing down.

Picks: Eagles -7, OVER 45

Analysis: Jones has thrown for 202 or fewer yards in 6-of-7, and he’s playing against an Eagles defense ranked first in the NFL against the pass (178.5 yds/game), but keep an eye on Saquon Barkley’s status (neck). If he can’t go, Jones will likely throw more. Despite Hurts’ 380-yard performance last week against Tennessee, he hadn’t topped 190 yards in the previous three, and I think the Eagles will try to punish Big Blue’s soft run defense.

Pick: Jones UNDER



Rushing Yards – Jalen Hurts 50.5, Miles Sanders 65.5; Saquon Barkley 70.5, Daniel Jones 35.5

Analysis: The Giants run defense ranks 26th in the NFL (141.6 yds allowed/game), and they’ve allowed at least 160 yards in each of their last three games. Look for the Eagles to pound the rock, especially if they establish an early lead. Meanwhile, Barkley has been slumping in a big way, averaging 41.3 rushing yards and 2.8 yds/carry over his last three. Over the first ten weeks of the season, the Giants ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards per game (164.8). since then, they’re 21st (104.3).

Picks: Hurts OVER; Sanders OVER; Barkley UNDER



Receiving Yards:

A.J. Brown 75.5 DeVonta Smith 60.5

Isaiah Hodgins 30.5 Saquon Barkley 25.5

Daniel Bellinger 20.5 Jack Stoll 10.5

Analysis: The Giants have allowed 100-yard games to Terry McLaurin and CeeDee Lamb in the last two weeks, so this feels like A.J. Brown could make it three. Darius Slayton has had 58 or more yards in his last six games. Isaiah Hodgins has had at least 29 yards in each of his four games with the Giants since being claimed off waivers.

Picks: Brown OVER; Slayton OVER, Hodgins OVER



Anytime TD:

Saquon Barkley -115 Miles Sanders -105

Jalen Hurts +100 A.J. Brown +105

DeVonta Smith +150 Daniel Jones +210

Darius Slayton +240 Kenneth Gainwell +350

Analysis: Despite his recent struggles, Barkley has a TD in 6-of-8, and he’s as much of a lock as it gets, getting the ball in goal-to-go situations. If he plays, plug him in. No receiver on the Giants roster has more than two TD this season. It’s terribly chalky, but Sanders, Hurts, and Brown should all score Sunday. Looking for a sneaky play? Boston Scott (8 career TD vs NYG) is going off at +600.

Picks: Sanders, Hurts, Brown, Barkley

