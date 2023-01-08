Eagles vs. Giants betting guide: Lines, Props & Picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles need a win (once again) or some help from without to lock up the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Giants are locked in to the #6 seed, having clinched their spot last week. It’s unlikely they’ll play their starters in this one. In fact, PointsBet hasn’t released any yardage props as of Sunday morning. Could we close the regular season with some more cash? Let’s check out the numbers.

(All odds courtesy PointsBet)

Eagles (13-3) vs. Giants (9-6-1), Sunday 4:25pm

Point Spread (ML) – Eagles -16.5 (-1250); Giants +16.5 (+800)

Total points – 42.5

Analysis: As mentioned, we can’t expect the Giants to play their starters much, if at all. The Eagles need this game to earn themselves a week off and home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Jalen Hurts is expected to return after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. Keep in mind, the Eagles torched the Giants in Week 14 48-22 in a game where the Giants did play their starters. Birds should walk away with this one.

Picks: Eagles -16.5; OVER 42.5



Passing yards – Jalen Hurts 220.5

Analysis: Hurts will likely show signs of rust early, but if you remember, HC Nick Sirianni said Hurts was very close to playing last week against the Saints, so I expect him to be set to go.

Picks: Hurts OVER



Rushing yards – Jalen Hurts 45.5; Miles Sanders 65.5

Analysis: The Giants average allowing 5.32 yards per carry on the ground, and Miles Sanders destroyed them four weeks ago to the tune of 144 yards and two scores. Look for something similar, and likely more, and the Eagles will be hesitant to call many designed runs for Hurts. Breida is a hard runner, he could break off one or two runs, which should be enough to get him over.

Picks: Sanders OVER; Hurts UNDER



Receiving yards:

A.J. Brown 70.5 DeVonta Smith 60.5

Analysis: I don’t know how much the Eagles will throw the ball, but I feel like Brown will still get his. He’s just that good. Goedert has gone over 40 yards in 8-of-11 games this season, including the last two since returning from injury.

Story continues

Picks: Brown OVER, Goedert OVER



Anytime TD:

Miles Sanders -115 Jalen Hurts +100

A.J. Brown +110 DeVonta Smith +150

Boston Scott +170 Kenny Gainwell +190

Dallas Goedert +190 Gary Brightwell +270

Analysis: Look at odds for Sanders to score more than one TD in this one, Scott and/or Gainwell should get one as well.

Picks: Sanders, Scott, Breida, James