Eagles vs. Giants: 7 matchups to watch on offense

The Giants will look to avenge regular season losses in back-to-back weeks with then travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in an NFC Divisional Round matchup.

After an upset win over the Vikings in the Wild Card round, the Giants will look to avenge both regular season losses to Philadelphia during the regular season.

The Eagles defeated the Giants 22-16 in Week 18, and they dominated their rivals in a Week 14 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

With preparation underway for both teams, here are seven matchups to watch when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia offense is on the field.

1. Eagles center Jason Kelce vs. Giants DT Dexter Lawrence

In the Wild Card win over the Vikings, Lawrence recorded a team-high 8 pressures in the Giants’ first playoff win since 2011, including 5 aligned as a zero-technique.

According to NextGenStats, Lawrence has generated 29 pressures aligned as a 0-tech this season, 21 more than any other player.

The Giants defensive tackle had high praise for Eagles center Jason Kelce, and their matchup could determine Saturday’s outcome.

2. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. Giants DC Wink Martindale



The Giants are heading to Lincoln Financial Field and the matchup of the night will feature All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and his matchup against Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Statistically, Martindale’s blitz-heavy scheme was among the worst to the middle of the pack, but the Giants have several key starters returning and the veteran coordinator has all the components to make Saturday evening difficult for Hurts.

Philadelphia’s quarterback will need to make the right decision under pressure, and it’ll only be Hurts’ second playoff start.

3. Eagles WR's vs. Giants cornerbacks

Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were the only NFL duo with 85+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yards each in 2022.

They’ll face a Giants secondary missing Adoree’ Jackson for both regular season matchups.

The Giants will counter with Fabian Moreau, Jackson, and Darnary Holmes at the cornerback position.

4. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert vs. Giants S Julian Love

Goedert is among the premier tight ends in the NFL, and expect the Giants to counter with Julian Love at the safety position.

Love led the Giants ranked 4th among NFL defensive backs with career-high 116 tackles and was one of five defensive backs in the league with 100+ tackles, 5+ TFL (6) & 5+ PD (5) in 2022.

5. Eagles RT Lane Johnson vs. Kayvon Thibodeau

Johnson will despite needing surgery on an abdominal injury, and when in the lineup, the Eagles are nearly impossible to beat.

Thibodeau was one of two rookies (George Karlaftis) with 4+ sacks (4), 5+ TFL (6) & 5+ PD (5) in 2022.

6. Eagles RB Miles Sanders vs. Giants ILB Jaylon Smith

Smith had 88 tackles this season, his 5th-career season with 80+ tackles. He’ll play a key role in containing Sanders, the fifth-leading rusher in the NFL this season.

7. Eagles LT Jordan Mailata vs. Giants DE Leonard Williams- OLB Azeez Ojulari

Ojulari had two sacks in Week 14 meeting vs. Philadelphia and that was without Leonard Williams in the lineup for either matchup.

With Lane Johnson as an unstoppable force at right tackle, look for Wink Martindale to force Mailata into unfavorable situations on the outside with multiple pass rushers.

