Eagles vs. Giants: 7 matchups to watch on defense

The Giants will look to avenge regular season losses in back-to-back weeks with then travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in an NFC Divisional Round matchup.

After an upset win over the Vikings in the Wild Card round, the Giants will look to avenge both regular season losses to Philadelphia during the regular season.

The Eagles defeated the Giants 22-16 in Week 18, and they dominated their rivals in a Week 14 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

With the contest a little over 30 away, here are seven matchups to watch when Haason Reddick and the Eagles’ defense are on the field.

Eagles DE Josh Sweat vs. Giants OT Andrew Thomas

Sweat rarely flips sides and that means he’ll be matched up with Giants All-Pro left tackle, Andrew Thomas.

In the first matchup, Sweat had one tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.

The subject of ridicule early on in his career, Thomas took a significant step in his development this year as he surrendered just 21 total pressures on 619 pass block snaps and committed only two total penalties across 16 games.

Eagles slot CB vs. Giants WR Richie James

With Avonte Maddox ruled out, the Eagles could have decisions to make in the slot when the Giants go to three wide receivers.

Richie James has seen at least six targets in each of his past three games, and look for Brian Daboll to get the athletic wide receiver involved with plenty of space to roam.

Edge LB Haason Reddick vs. RT Evan Neal

Reddick led the Eagles with 16.5 sacks and a good portion came over the opposition’s right tackle.

He’ll face Evan Neal, and in the Week 14 matchup, the former Alabama star was tormented by Brandon Graham and Reddick off the edge.

While playing 51 snaps, Neal allowed seven total pressures and a sack.

Eagles' T.J. Edwards vs. Giants RB Saquon Barkley

The Giants averaged 148.2 yards on the ground this season, good for fourth in the NFL.

The Eagles’ defense allowed 121.6 yards per game which ranked 16th in the NFL. Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley paced the Giants with 295 carries for 1,312 yards.

New York ran the ball 30 times for 142 yards against the Minnesota Vikings in the Super Wild Card Round and it’ll be on Edwards and Kyzir White to corral the former Penn State star.

Edwards finished the regular season among the league leaders in tackles and he was one of the highest-graded players at his position.

Eagles defensive tackles vs. Giants OG Mark Glowinski-Nick Gates

Giants right guard Mark Glowinski surrendered just one total pressure in the win over the Vikings, while center Jon Feliciano did not allow any.

They’ll face an Eagles defensive front that helped set a new franchise record for sacks in a single season.

Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham each recorded 11 sacks, and Fletcher Cox seven.

Eagles CB James Bradberry vs. Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins

Hodgins had the best game of his career on Super Wild Card Weekend. The second-year receiver reeled in eight passes for the second time in his last three games while gaining career-best 105 yards. He also scored a touchdown for the third consecutive game and for the fifth time in the last six outings.

His matchup with James Bradberry will be one to watch on the outside.

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon vs. Giants QB Daniel Jones

In the upset win over the Vikings on Sunday, the Giants were 7 of 13 third downs and averaged 6.3 yards per offensive play.

Jones was 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns, but it’s his legs that will give Jonathan Gannon some concern.

Jones led the Giants in rushing and finished with a combined yardage total of 379. If Jones is able to outplay Jalen Hurts, The G-Men could be one game away from the NFC Championship.

For Gannon, it’ll be on the Eagles’ defensive coordinator to duplicate the Week 14 sack totals, while not exposing his defense to Daniel Jones running loose on the perimeter.

