Eagles vs. Giants: 5 things to watch (and a prediction) for Week 14 matchup

The Eagles are looking to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the rival New York Giants.

Philadelphia will look to maintain its hold on the top spot in the NFC East and the entire conference, while the Giants will look to stay at the No. 6 spot.

Jalen Hurts returns to the scene of his worst pro performance and he’ll look to further cement his status as a franchise quarterback and MVP candidate.

Here are five things to watch and a prediction for Week 14.

Eagles dominant run game



After watching Jalen Hurts amass 380 passing yards against the Titans, the Giants could fall back and force the Eagles to beat them on the ground.

The Giants are allowing 5.1 yards per carry and 141 yards rushing per game through Week 14 and without Leonard Williams in the lineup, they could be susceptible to Philadelphia’s powerful rushing attack.

Watch to see how the Eagles attack New York’s banged-up defensive line.

James Bradberry revenge tour

A week after A.J. Brown whooped the Titans for not paying him, James Bradberry will return to MetLife Stadium to face his former team.

Hard feelings will surely be in play, with Bradberry still fuming from the Giants waiting until after the draft and free agency to release the star cornerback.

Jalen Hurts redemption

Hurts will return to the scene of one of his worst performances, as the quarterback was 14-31 passing for 129 yards and three interceptions in a loss at MetLife Stadium.

New York blitzes 41 percent of the time on passing plays, and the expectation is that they’ll dial it up for Hurts.

He’s much improved and looking to prove his point.

Saquon Barkley's availability

Barkley is questionable to play for the Giants despite battling a neck injury and he’ll be the player to watch. His 1,055 rushing yards rank fifth in the NFL on the ground. With 40 receptions, Barkley leads the Giants in that department and is one of only two players to lead his team in both categories (along with Chargers running back Austin Ekeler).

Eagles pass rush



The Eagles have sacked the opposing quarterback 42 times this season, but the Giants are much improved with Andrew Thomas and rookie Evan Neal as the bookends.

With Sterling Shepard out for the season and Kadarius Toney traded to the Kansas City Chiefs at the deadline, the Giants will counter in the passing game with Darius Slayton and 2021 free-agent acquisition Kenny Golladay.

