Eagles vs. Giants: 5 matchups to watch on offense

The Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) are heading to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants (7-4-1) in a heated matchup of division rivals.

The matchup will have playoff implications for both teams as the Giants work to hang onto the sixth spot in the NFC playoff race.

The Eagles are currently the No. 1 overall seed and will look to hang onto to the top spot in the division and the NFC.

With kickoff less than 24 hours away, here are five matchups to watch when Philadelphia is on offense.

Jordan Mailata-Lane Johnson vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux-Azzez Ojulari

Former Oregon Ducks star Kayvon Thibodeaux is in contention for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and has been a major upgrade to the Giant’s pass rush since being drafted fifth overall from Oregon.

After missing time with an injury, Ojulari notched a sack and a forced fumble along with two quarterback hits against the Commanders. He now has back-to-back games with a sack and a forced fumble. Thibodeaux recorded a sack and two quarterback hits, giving him 13 pressures over the past two weeks (six QB hits, six hurries, and one sack).

In only their second full game together this season, Thibodeaux and Ojulari combined for two sacks, four quarterback hits, and 11 total pressures.

They’ll face one of the NFL’s top tackle duos and the league’s best tackle in Lane Johnson.

Eagles TE Jack Stoll vs. Giants S Julian Love

The fourth-year safety has played every single defensive snap in 11 of 12 games, and he’s been one of the top performers for Wink Martindale’s unit. The 24-year-old Love leads the Giants with 96 combined tackles, 42 more than any other player, to go along with two interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Miles Sanders vs. Micah McFadden-Jaylon Smith

Miles Sanders

The former Cowboys linebacker leads all Giants linebackers in tackles this season, followed by McFadden.

They’ll be tasked with slowing down Miles Sanders and an Eagles rushing attack that has registered the second-most rush attempts in the league while averaging 154.6 yards (fifth) while their 23 rushing touchdowns are four more than any other team.

Sanders is the team’s leading rusher with 924 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry and 77.0 yards per game.

Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson vs. Dexter Lawrence, Henry Mondeaux

Lawrence is second on the Giants with 54 tackles, he has six sacks and five tackles for loss early on this season.

The Giants are among the worst teams against the run in the NFL, and they’ll face the NFL’s top rushing team.

Lawrence and Mondeaux will be key figures in the matchup.

Jalen Hurts vs. Giants DC Wink Martindale



Hurts has a career-worst game against the Giants last year during the matchup at MetLife Stadium and New York will look to dial up that same amount of pressure.

They’ll face a totally revamped passer who’s improved dramatically.

In 2022, Hurts is completing 68.1 percent, tied for the third-highest in the NFL. He has totaled 2,940 yards in the air, 20 touchdowns, and three interceptions. The three interceptions are tied with Tom Brady for the fewest among starting quarterbacks this season.

Hurts has 3,379 yards of total offense this season, the fourth-highest in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow.

Martindale will look to dial up the pressure while trying to confuse the third-year quarterback.

