Eagles vs. Giants: 5 matchups to watch on offense

Sunday’s season finale has all the making of a physical, NFC East showdown, but that all depends on Brian Daboll wants things to play out.

Philadelphia (13-3) has a better record than the New York Giants (9-6-1), but it’s Daboll’s club that is already slotted as the sixth seed and has nothing to play for besides momentum heading into Wild Card weekend.

We’re previewing five matchups to watch when the Eagles are on offense, and the assumption is that star quarterback Jalen Hurts will be active and available in a must-win situation.

Eagles RT Jack Driscoll vs. Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux-Oshane Ximines

Driscoll is a drop-off in talent from Lane Johnson and he struggled at times on Sunday in the loss to New Orleans. If the Giants play to win, Driscoll’s matchup against Kayvon Thibodeaux will be something to watch.

Driscoll has played in all 16 games (with two starts) this season. He’s taken 137 snaps at right tackle and according to PFF, he has allowed three sacks, two quarterback hits, and 14 hurries this season.

Thibodeaux has been lights out the past six weeks after starting off his rookie season with some struggles.

The former Oregon Ducks All-American has racked up 10 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, and 21 total pressures over that stretch, according to Pro Football Focus. Thibodeaux has recorded a sack in three of the past five games, and a pass breakup in consecutive outings while totaling 5+ tackles in four of the past five.

In 14 games this season, Thibodeaux has four sacks, six tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown, and five pass breakups. game.

Eagles RB Miles Sanders vs. Giants LB Jaylon Smith

The Eagles’ rushing attack ranks fifth in the NFL (148.4). In their first matchup against the Giants, they ran for 253 yards and were led by Mile Sanders who ran for a season-high 144 yards on just 17 carries.

Sanders has a career-high 1236 rushing yards this season on 5.0 yards per attempt.

The Giants will counter with former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, who has re-ignited his career with the Giants and will look for his fifth straight game with 9+ tackles in a game.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert vs. Giants ILB Landon Collins

In 11 games this season, Goedert has 49 catches for 656 yards and three touchdowns and is a matchup nightmare in the middle of the field.

Goedert missed the first game against the Giants on Dec. 11th with a shoulder injury and he could be countered with Landon Collins.

A former safety, Collins has allowed just four receptions on 10 targets spanning 84 coverage snaps, good for a passer rating of just 8.3.

If he can be effective against Goedert, the Giants’ safeties can help out on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown-DeVonta Smith vs. Giants CBs Adoree' Jackson-Fabian Moreau-Nick McCloud-Darnay Holmes

A.J. Brown had four catches for 70 yards and one touchdown, while DeVonta Smith had 5 catches for 64 yards and his own touchdown.

Philadelphia will look for the duo to continue their streak of big plays against a Giants cornerback group getting Adoree’ Jackson back from injury.

Jalen Hurts vs. Everybody

The Eagles badly need a win and they’ll look for their Pro Bowl quarterback to return and secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

In the Week 14 matchup, Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while making NFL history, as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth and held onto the No. 1 spot in the NFC at the time.

Hurts passed for 217 yards and the third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards and the score.

The recipe for Sunday should match the Week 14 game plan, albeit with fewer quarterback runs.

