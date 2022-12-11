Eagles vs. Giants: 5 matchups to watch on defense

The Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) are heading to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants (7-4-1) in a heated matchup of division rivals.

The matchup will have playoff implications for both teams as the Giants work to hang onto the sixth spot in the NFC playoff race.

The Eagles are currently the No. 1 overall seed and will look to hang onto the top spot in the division and the NFC.

With kickoff less than 24 hours away, here are five matchups to watch when Philadelphia is on defense.

Darius Slay-James Bradberry vs. Darius Slayton -Kenny Golladay

With James Bradberry in the lineup, Slay won’t be forced to travel. From a physical traits point of view, Slay will likely follow Darius Slayton, while the more physical Bradberry could draw Kenny Golladay.

Eagles FS Reed Blankenship vs. Giants TE Daniel Bellinger



With C.J. Gardner-Johnson out, Blankenship has been solid in coverage and he’ll be called up on Sunday to neutralize Giants tight end, Daniel Bellinger.

Bellinger has 21 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns and he’s the leading tight end on the Giants roster.

Jonathan Gannon vs. Daniel Jones



Playing without a fifth-year option, Jones has blossomed this season under new coach Brian Daboll.

Jones has 2,365 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and only four interceptions, and is play is a big reason the Giants are in the playoff hunt.

It’ll be on Jonathan Gannon to pressure the young quarterback while accounting for his athletic ability as a runner.

