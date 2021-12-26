Eagles vs. Giants: 4 key takeaways from an ugly first-half at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles were once again sluggish in the early going against the Giants, leading to another ugly half of football against their hated NFC rivals.

Over the past six quarters of football, Philadelphia has managed just ten points against a New York Giants defense missing several key players at all three levels.

On Sunday, the madness continued, as head coach Nick Sirianni opened up with a pass-first concept, moving away from the league’s highest-rated rushing attack.

Here are 4 key takeaways from an ugly and confusing first half of football.

1. Jalen Hurts struggles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts’ was awful early on, and with 12:00 remaining in the first half, had a stat line of 3-10 for less than 20-yards and a QBR of less than 40. Hurts has been inconsistent with his reads, too quick on exiting the pocket and he’s tied with Nick Sirianni for the most culpability in Sunday’s ugly first half.

After finding DeVonta Smith for a 46-yard gain, Hurts missed tight end Dallas Goedert wide open in the corner of the end zone after forcing a goal-line pass to Quez Watkins on third down.

In all, Hurts finished the first half 7 of 17 passing, for 94-yards, zero touchdowns, and a 59.4 QBR.

2. Nick Sirianni rusty

Sirianni spent most of the week workly remotely due to COVID-19, and he appeared rusty on Sunday from a playcalling aspect. Sirianni called to many early runs, choosing to get Jalen Hurts off to a fast start, rather than focusing on the run. The idea backfired and mid-way through the second quarter, the Eagles were trailing the Giants 3-0 before a Jake Elliott missed field goal.

Early on, Hurts had 14 total pass attempts, compared to the Eagles’ 8 total rushes. Altogether in the first half, Philadelphia attempted 17 passes, while only running the ball 11 times.

Sirianni has to do a better job of putting the team first, and that means running the ball to set up the pass.

3. Eagles defense stout early on

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm (17) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Gannon played his role in the first half, as the Eagles defense held an undermanned Giants offense to 3 points and less than 80-yards total.

Jake Fromm was 5-15 passing for 18 yards, while Saquan Barkley was held to 27-yards on 12 carries.

Random notes

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Elliott had made 17 consecutive field-goal attempts before missing a 41-yarder, adding to the first-half frustrations.

DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert combine for 29-yards on 2 receptions between the two, star players.

Philadelphia has 7 total first downs, is 1-7 on third downs, while totaling 6 penalties for 39-yards.

