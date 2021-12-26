Eagles vs. Giants: 4 causes for concern in Week 16

The Eagles and Giants are just hours away from their second matchup of the regular season, with Philadelphia badly needing a win at home.

Jalen Hurts will look to redeem himself after tossing away any shot of a win in Week 12 after throwing 3 interceptions and missing on two late throws to end the game.

Even with the Eagles entering the game as huge favorites, there are still several reasons to be concerned going forward.

1. Jake Fromm first start

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

At the conclusion of today’s game, what Philadelphia can’t afford to have happened, is for Fromm to start Sunday out with confidence and turn his first start into some type of historic debut.

The former fifth-round pick completed six of his 12 attempts for 82 yards, highlighted by a 36-yard strike to receiver Kenny Golladay late in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ loss to Dallas.

A former Five-Star recruit and Georgia Bulldogs star, Fromm won’t be afraid of the stage at all.

2. Saquon Barkley breakout performance

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes against Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Nyg Vs Dal

Saquon Barkley had a total of 19 touches for 74 total yards and three forced missed tackles in the Giants’ loss to Dallas last week. Barkley’s eight targets led all Giants, yet he was able to haul in just four for 24 yards.

Philadelphia can’t allow the talented running back to have a performance that could leave the entire league speechless by day’s end. Shut down Barkley and you’ll likely shut down the Giants.

3. Pressure bust pipes

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Philadelphia essentially controls their own destiny down the stretch, but they can’t have a repeat of Week 12. Jalen Hurts has to be efficient, the Eagles must run the ball, and most importantly, they must put the Giants out of their misery early and often on Sunday.

Story continues

Allowing a depleted New York Giants team to hang around would be criminal at this point.

4. Giants improving pass rush

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants pass rush played a huge part in Jalen Hurts tossing 3 interceptions in the Week 12 meeting, and the defensive line has only improved since that matchup.

New York’s defensive line performed well in the loss to Dallas, accumulating 13 pressures and three sacks while holding Cowboys rushers to an average of just one yard before contact.

Edge defender Lorenzo Carter led the unit with five pressures, including his first sack of the season.

1

1