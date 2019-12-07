Eagles vs. Giants 2019: TV schedule, storylines, game time and more

The Eagles (5-7) are hosting the New York Giants (2-10) at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.

Here's everything you need to know:

• 6:30 p.m.: Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP

• 8:15 p.m.: Eagles vs. Giants on ESPN

• 11:30 p.m.: Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP

• 1 a.m.: Birds Outsiders on NBCSP







Scroll to continue with content Ad

The ESPN broadcast crew for this game is Joe Tessitore (play by play), Booger McFarland (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline).

Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will have the call on 94WIP.

The Eagles opened as 8.5-9.5 favorites over the Giants. They were 7.5-point favorites on the road last week against the Dolphins and lost.

The referee for Eagles-Giants is Scott Novak. For the second straight week, the Eagles have pulled a first-year ref. Novak had been a side or field judge since 2014. He was the ref for the Eagles' loss to the Vikings in Minnesota earlier this season. In that game, the Vikings were penalized four times for 30 yards, while the Eagles were penalized seven times for 49 yards.

So you're telling me there's a chance

No one wants to win the NFC East. With a win on Monday night, the Eagles can tie the Cowboys (6-7) for a lead in the division. According to FiveThirtyEight, if the Eagles beat the Giants, their chances to win the division would be at 47 percent. In any other season, they'd be completely out of contention but the NFC East is awful this year and it's still wide open.

Hello, old friend

Story continues

Rookie Daniel Jones has a high ankle sprain, so it looks like Eli Manning is going to start this game for the Giants. It'll be his first start since he was benched early this season. The Giants' offense will obviously change with Manning under center. We know he isn't going to run or hold onto the ball. He's going to get it out quickly.

By the way, Manning's career record right now is 116-116.

Recent domination

The Eagles haven't lost to the Giants since Week 9 of the 2016 season, which means they've won five straight against the G-men. The Eagles are 9-1 in their last 10 games against the Giants and are 16-4 in their last 20 against them. This has been a very lopsided rivalry for a decade.

But it is worth noting that four of those last five wins against the Giants have come by one score. Just one was a blowout.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants 2019: TV schedule, storylines, game time and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia