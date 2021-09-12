Eagles vs. Falcons: Marcus Epps to start at safety in place of Rodney McLeod
Marcus Epps will start in place of Rodney McLeod. #Eagles
We highlighted Marcus Epps as a player to watch earlier this summer and with Rodney McLeod out for Week 1, the talented safety will start the season opener at Atlanta.
Epps is somewhat of an enigma, as he’s been unable to fully lock down a starting role in the NFL, but he was also the 13th best safety in the NFL last season according to Pro Football Focus.
Epps appeared in 14 games last season, starting five, while only logging 363 snaps in limited action.
The results were 47 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass breakups.
