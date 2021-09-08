Eagles vs. Falcons: Brandon Brooks pops up on injury report

Key OL pops up on Eagles’ injury report to start week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There was a surprise addition to the Eagles’ injury report on Wednesday afternoon with Brandon Brooks listed as a limited participant with a knee injury.

Brooks was one of four players listed as limited, along with Rodney McLeod (knee), Landon Dickerson (knee) and Davion Taylor (calf).

Brooks, 32, missed the entire 2020 season as he recovered from a torn Achilles last June and subsequent surgery. Brooks returned to training camp at full strength this summer but missed some time with a hamstring injury.

Obviously, it would be a big boost for the Eagles to keep their Pro Bowl right guard healthy in 2021. The Eagles began last season without their starting right guard, right tackle and left tackle.

During the last year, Brooks lost a ton of weight to rehab his Achilles but has since put it back on. It has been a struggle for Brooks to stay healthy in recent seasons. Even before the Achilles injury, he missed the playoff game in the 2019 season after a shoulder injury and left the playoff game against the Saints in 2018 with a different Achilles tear.

As far as the other players on the injury list, McLeod is coming back from an ACL tear and his availability for the opener is still in question. Dickerson came off the NFI but might not be ready either. And Taylor has been improving after a calf injury suffered in training camp.

All 53 players on the active roster practiced on Wednesday. And despite the four who were limited, the Eagles appear to be much healthier going into the 2021 season than they were a year ago.