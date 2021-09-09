Eagles vs. Falcons: Brandon Brooks, Rodney McLeod limited for 2nd straight day

2 Eagles starters listed as limited for 2nd straight day originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles’ injury report remained unchanged on Thursday, which means two important starters were limited for a second straight day.

Here are the four players listed as limited participants on Thursday:

Brooks, 32, was a notable addition to the injury report to start the practice week before the Atlanta game. Brooks is coming back from an Achilles tear and surgery that robbed him of his 2020 season. He also dealt with a hamstring injury during training camp.

For what it’s worth, his friend and offensive line teammate Lane Johnson doesn’t think this knee injury is anything to worry about.

Johnson on Thursday morning said Brooks was “good.”

“He was out there in every drill yesterday, took a few plays off,” Johnson said. “But I think he’ll be fully out there today. Nothing to be alarmed about.”

Meanwhile, McLeod is returning from an ACL injury that ended his 2020 season early. His status for Week 1 remains up in the air. It has been McLeod’s goal to return for Week 1, but it might be close. If McLeod can’t play, Marcus Epps or K’Von Wallace would likely take his spot.

Dickerson avoided the Non-football Injury list as he recovers from an ACL tear from college but is still working his way back. And Taylor missed most of training camp with a calf injury that initially put him in a walking boot. He wasn’t placed on IR, which means the team thinks he’s close to returning.

The Eagles will have to issue game statuses — questionable, doubtful, etc. — on Friday afternoon before Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff in Atlanta.

