Eagles vs. Falcons: 10 players to watch in Week 1

The Eagles and Falcons are set for kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a little over an hour.

With Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith set to make their first pro start as a duo, here are 10 players to watch in Week 1.

1. LT Jordan Mailata

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The 7th highest-paid left tackle in football after signing a massive contract extension, Mailata is no longer a project and now will enter Week 1 with huge expectations against an average Falcons defensive line. Howie Roseman took a risk on Mailata becoming dominant and Sunday offers the first opportunity.

2. QB Jalen Hurts

His first start as the full-time guy in Philadelphia, Hurts gets the chance to take the discussions away from adding a big named quarterback and onto how Howie Roseman can surround him with elite offensive prospects.

3. WR DeVonta Smith

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A silky smooth rookie, fans get their first opportunity to see the Heisman Trophy winner against starting NFL competition.

4. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The former Stanford wide receiver has yet to score an NFL touchdown and with an average Falcons first up on the schedule, Arcega-Whiteside could provide an opportunity to log his first regular-season score.

5. RG Brandon Brooks

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

The All-Pro right guard is dominant when healthy, but he's missed significant time in each season over the past three years.

6. DE Josh Sweat

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

An imposing and athletic pass rusher, we've projected Sweat to have double-digit sacks and the Falcons poor pass blocking unit presents the first steps.

7. DT Milton Williams

A powerful pass rusher and run stopper, Williams will be all over the defensive line and his presence could allow Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham to finish ball games with more energy.

8. LB Eric Wilson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

A tackling machine who is active and can be a Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker, Wilson could finally improve what's been a weakness for three years now.

9. Marcus Epps-Andre Chachere-K'Von Wallace

One of these men will start at strong safety in place of team captain, Rodney McLeod, who's still working his way back from ACL surgery. McLeod is the signal-caller on the backline and it'll be imperative for the backup to hold the standard.

10. Anthony Harris

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

An athletic safety and a ball hawk, Eagles fans will look for Harris to start taking the ball away from the opposing offense.

1

1