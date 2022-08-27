Eagles vs. Dolphins: How to watch, listen and stream preseason week 3

The Eagles and Dolphins had one joint practice session this week, and with an off day scheduled for Friday, both teams will meet at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.

With the starters for both teams likely to rest, it’ll be another prime opportunity for rookies, select veterans, and players on the roster bubble to make a significant impression on national television.

For Philadelphia, quarterbacks Reid Sinnett and undrafted rookie Carson Strong will gain some clarity in the third-string quarterback battle. Jalen Reagor and Britain Covey will also look to strengthen their roster spots at the wide receiver position.

On defense, rookie Josh Jobe and Josh Blackwell will battle at the cornerback position, while Reed Blankenship will look to make a statement at safety.

Here’s how you can watch, listen and stream week three.

Game information

Philadelphia Eagles @ Miami Dolphins

When: 7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 27

Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch

Philadelphia area: NBC10 — Scott Graham, Ross Tucker

WCAU (NBC/10 – Philadelphia)

WPMT (FOX/43 – Harrisburg)

WOLF (FOX/56 – Scranton)

WWCP (FOX/8 – Johnstown)

WMDT (CW/47.2 – Salisbury MD)

Miami area: WFOR (CBS/4 – Miami)

WPEC (CBS/12 – West Palm Beach)

WBBH (NBC/2 – Fort Myers)

WFTV (ABC/9 – Orlando)

KHII (My/9 – Honolulu)

Streaming

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Radio

Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

KISS 99.9-FM

WQAM 560-AM

Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst)

Betting Odd

Via Tipico Sports

Spread: Eagles +2.5 -105

Dolphins -2.5 -115

Moneyline: Eagles -1115

Dolphins -140

Total: O/U 37.5 Eagles -103

Browns -117

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire