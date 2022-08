Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill for 51 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and the Miami Dolphins set a franchise record for points in a preseason game, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 48-10 on Saturday night. Tagovailoa played the entire first quarter, looking more comfortable in first-year coach Mike McDaniel's system. “I think it's a credit to the practices that we've had with the Eagles and how hard our guys have been working,” Tagovailoa said.