Eagles vs. Cowboys in Week 18 was ESPN’s most-watched NFL regular season in a decade
The Cowboys' 51-26 rout of Eagles last weekend was ESPN's most-watched MNF broadcast since 2009, company says.
20.3 million viewers marked third most-watched MNF game in the ESPN era. (Yes, this was considered Monday Night Football on Saturday night.)
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 11, 2022
The Eagles and Cowboys are always good for business, but when both teams match up in primetime, it becomes a gigantic event.
According to ESPN’s Press Room, the Saturday night matchup at Lincoln Financial Field generated an audience of 20.3 million viewers on ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, while the Chiefs-Broncos delivered 19.1 million viewers across the same networks, resulting in a Doubleheader Saturday average of 19.7 million viewers.
The first Week 18 Saturday double-header in the league was an amazing success with the Cowboys-Eagles now being the most-Watched Monday Night Football broadcast since 2009; Third Best in ESPN Era.
For the Cowboys-Eagles, with an ESPN and ABC only audience of 20,200,000 viewers, the NFC East showdown becomes MNF’s most-watched regular-season game in 12 years (2009 season) and the third most-watched MNF game in the ESPN era. For the Chiefs-Broncos, with 19,098,000 viewers on ESPN and ABC, the AFC West matchup is the most-watched all-AFC matchup in ESPN’s MNF era and the fifth most-watched game in ESPN’s MNF era, including the aforementioned Cowboys-Eagles game.
Only the Viking-Packers 2009 matchup (21,839,000) and the 2009 Patriots-Saints matchup (21,402,000).
