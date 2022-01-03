Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 18 matchup flexed to Saturday night on ABC-ESPN

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles and Cowboys are set for an important Week 18 matchup with lasting NFC playoff implications and that game will be played in front of a national television audience.

The NFC East is big business, and the NFL just moved the game from Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST, to 8:15 P.M. EST, on Saturday, January 8.

The NFL announced the Week 18 Saturday doubleheader, the Kansas City Chiefs will play at the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET (on ESPN), preceding the huge NFC East matchup.

In the Sunday Night Football regular-season finale, the Las Vegas Raiders will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC with the winner advancing to the playoffs.

Dallas rolled to a 41-21 win in Dallas when the team first met back in late September, but this is an entirely different Philadelphia team.

List

NFL playoff picture: Eagles clinch postseason berth after Packers win over Vikings

List

7 standouts from Eagles 20-16 win over Washington in Week 17

Related

Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 18 matchup flexed to Saturday night on ABC-ESPN

Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 18: Dallas WR Michael Gallup out after suffering torn ACL

Recommended Stories