Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 18 matchup flexed to Saturday night on ABC-ESPN

Schedule changes: Chiefs-Broncos in Week 18 is being flexed to Saturday at 4:30 EST on ABC and ESPN. Cowboys-Eagles in Week 18 is being flexed to Saturday at 8:15 EST on ABC and ESPN. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2022

The Eagles and Cowboys are set for an important Week 18 matchup with lasting NFC playoff implications and that game will be played in front of a national television audience.

The NFC East is big business, and the NFL just moved the game from Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST, to 8:15 P.M. EST, on Saturday, January 8.

The NFL announced the Week 18 Saturday doubleheader, the Kansas City Chiefs will play at the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET (on ESPN), preceding the huge NFC East matchup.

In the Sunday Night Football regular-season finale, the Las Vegas Raiders will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC with the winner advancing to the playoffs.

Dallas rolled to a 41-21 win in Dallas when the team first met back in late September, but this is an entirely different Philadelphia team.

