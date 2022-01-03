Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 18: Dallas WR Michael Gallup out after suffering torn ACL

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is out for the season with a torn ACL, team owner Jerry Jones said. That is team’s belief. MRI on Monday can confirm. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 3, 2022

The Cowboys fell to 11-5 on Sunday after their 25-22 loss to the Cardinals at home, and as the team starts preparation for a Week 18 matchup at Philadelphia, they’ll be without Michael Gallup.

Dallas lost Gallup to a left knee injury on his 21-yard TD catch for their first points late in the first half.

The Dallas Morning News is now reporting that Gallup suffered an ACL injury and it’ll be confirmed after the further test.

Gallup offered the Cowboys a three-headed monster at receiver that traditionally gives the Eagles problems outside of Darius Slay.

Next Sunday could offer a Slay-Nelson matchup against Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

List

Instant analysis from Eagles 20-16 win over Washington in Week 17

List

Twitter reacts to Eagles fans mobbing QB Jalen Hurts after railing at FedEx Field collapses

Related