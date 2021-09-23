Eagles vs. Cowboys Thursday injury report: Miles Sanders limited in practice

The Eagles released their initial injury report for Monday’s matchup at Dallas and Miles Sanders was the only reason for concern.

Eagles injury report

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) tries to hand the ball off to running back Miles Sanders (26) during the NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

DNP: Fletcher Cox (illness, resting player), Jason Kelce (foot, resting player), Hassan Ridgeway (illness), Davion Taylor (calf). LIMITED: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), Rodney McLeod (knee), Miles Sanders (chest).

Cowboys Injury Report

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) runs with the ball after a catch in the third quarter against Philadelphia Eagles safety Grayland Arnold (37) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Star wide receiver Amari Cooper (ribs) was limited in practice. Coach Mike McCarthy told the media that defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) and tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) are all out Monday against the Eagles.

