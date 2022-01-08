Eagles vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 18 picks
The Eagles have earned a trip to the postseason, but one final NFL East matchup remains, as the Cowboys have arrived for a Saturday night showdown.
With playoff ramifications outside of seeding literally nonexistent, Philadelphia could choose to rest some of their more valuable starters, with a potential wild card meeting among the postseason scenarios.
Dallas for their part has talked about playing to win and the Cowboys could rise as high as No. 2 with a win and some help.
The experts are making their final regular-season picks, and most are going with Dallas because of their urgency to finish the year out with a win.
Philly Voice -- Cowboys
Jimmy Kempski and company are rolling with Dallas.
USA Today -- Eagles
USA Today’s writers are rolling with the Eagles.
Sporting News -- Eagles
Bill Bender is rolling with the Eagles at home.
Bleacher Report -- Cowboys
Bleacher Report is rolling with Dallas.
Pro Football Talk -- Cowboys
PFT is rolling with Dallas.
CBS Sports -- Cowboys
All of the CBS Sports writers are rolling with Dallas.
ESPN -- Cowboys
ESPN has seven of their 11 writers picking Dallas.
Tim McManus --Eagles
Tim McManus is rolling with the Cowboys
NFL.com -- Cowboys
Greg Rosenthal is rolling with Dallas.
NJ.com -- Cowboys
Most of NJ Advanced Media is picking Dallas.
The Inquirer -- Eagles
The Inquirer has two writers picking Dallas.
