Eagles vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 18 picks

The Eagles have earned a trip to the postseason, but one final NFL East matchup remains, as the Cowboys have arrived for a Saturday night showdown.

With playoff ramifications outside of seeding literally nonexistent, Philadelphia could choose to rest some of their more valuable starters, with a potential wild card meeting among the postseason scenarios.

Dallas for their part has talked about playing to win and the Cowboys could rise as high as No. 2 with a win and some help.

The experts are making their final regular-season picks, and most are going with Dallas because of their urgency to finish the year out with a win.

Philly Voice -- Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Kempski and company are rolling with Dallas.

USA Today -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today’s writers are rolling with the Eagles.

Sporting News -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Bill Bender is rolling with the Eagles at home.

Bleacher Report -- Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report is rolling with Dallas.

Pro Football Talk -- Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

PFT is rolling with Dallas.

CBS Sports -- Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

All of the CBS Sports writers are rolling with Dallas.

ESPN -- Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN has seven of their 11 writers picking Dallas.

Tim McManus --Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tim McManus is rolling with the Cowboys

NFL.com -- Cowboys



Nyg Vs Dal

Greg Rosenthal is rolling with Dallas.

NJ.com -- Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Most of NJ Advanced Media is picking Dallas.

The Inquirer -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

The Inquirer has two writers picking Dallas.

1

1